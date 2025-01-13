Ben Affleck received a surprise visit from FBI agents and Los Angeles police as they were probing “unauthorised” drone activity.

The ‘Gone Girl’ actor, 52, was one of a string of celebrities who was forced to flee the wildfires in LA on Wednesday (08.01.25), which have devastated homes, kept growing due to 100-mile-per-hour winds and killed at least 24 victims.

It has now emerged authorities were photographed outside his $20 million home in Brentwood, California, after he briefly returned to the property, which survived the LA infernos.

A representative for the FBI press office told Page Six about the visit: “Members of the FBI‘s Ground Intercept task force are conducting activity in the area of the Palisades Fire relative to unauthorised drone activity.

“Agents and our local partners may be visible throughout the area, including at various residences, for this reason.”

A source added to the outlet: “FBI agents were at Affleck’s home to see if he had CCTV footage of a private drone which damaged a super scooper, one of the firefighting aircrafts.”

Ben has now been forced to evacuate his Brentwood property after going back to check on his bachelor pad.

An insider told Page Six earlier this week about his quick return to the house: “Ben’s home is still under evacuation order but he feels so grateful his property is safe for the time being.

“Ben knows many people who unfortunately lost their homes. He has seen a lot of devastation and it’s beyond tragic.

“This situation is devastating to so many and Ben is reaching out to anybody he can to help.”

When the actor initially left the home earlier this week it emerged he went to seek shelter at his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home.

He was photographed driving to the 52-year-old actress’ home with his arm hanging out of the window of his black SUV on Tuesday (07.01.25) night.

Jennifer and her and Ben’s children – Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and 12-year-old Samuel – were reported to not have been ordered to evacuate the area yet, but they were said to be on standby.