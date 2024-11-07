Bette Midler suggested she was going to poison herself with drain cleaner if Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election.

The actress and singer, 78, took to X to upload a photo of a bottle of Champagne and a bottle of Drano sitting next to each other in a refrigerator door with a dark joke attached to each.

Bette’s picture showed the fizz with a yellow sticky note on it that said “Kamala wins” – while the drain cleaner had the message stuck to it: “Trump wins.”

Staunch Democrat Bette had been fiercely campaigning for 78-year-old Trump’s Democrat rival, vice-president Kamala Harris, 60, before he was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday (06.11.24.)

Bette’s dark post was met with more than 57,000 likes and nearly 7,000 reposts before it vanished – as she has now deleted her account.

Bette had also hit out at Trump on social media by sharing a quote by US journalist and essayist H L Mencken on her X account that said: “When a candidate for public office faces the voters he does not face men of sense; he faces a mob of men whose chief distinguishing mark is the fact that they are quite incapable of weighing ideas, or even of comprehending any save the most elemental — men whose whole thinking is done in terms of emotion, and whose dominant emotion is dread of what they cannot understand.

“So confronted, the candidate must either bark with the pack or be lost… all the odds are on the man who is, intrinsically, the most devious and mediocre – the man who can most adeptly disperse the notion that his mind is a virtual vacuum.

“The Presidency tends, year by year, to go to such men. As democracy is perfected, the office represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people.

“We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”

Trump managed to defeat Kamala Harris despite accusations he incited an assault on the US Capitol building, and being convicted earlier this year on multiple counts of business fraud.