Billy Bob Thornton "feels great" about his Golden Globe nomination.

Billy Bob Thornton is 'feeling great' about his Golden Globe nomination

The 69-year-old actor is in the running for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama at the upcoming ceremony for his role as Tommy Norris in 'Landman' and was "proud" of his work on the show before the nod even came along.

He told US TV show 'Extra': "I feel great about it. I’ve been pretty fortunate in the Golden Globe world. I’ve had some nominations over the years, and it’s always an honour to do some work that you’re proud of and then to get recognised for — it’s a real honour. "

The 'Bad Santa' star has previously won two Golden Globes in his career, one for 'Fargo' in 2015 and 'Goliath' in 2017, but has received a handful of nominations over the years.

This time, he faces competition from Donald Glover for 'Mr and Mrs Smith', Jake Gyllenhaal for 'Presumed Innocent', Gary Oldman for 'Slow Horses', Eddie Redmayne for 'The Day of the Jackal' and Hiroyuki Sanada for ‘Shogun'.

Billy admitted that it’s "pretty special" to be in among such an elite group, but realised that it’s "quite funny" to be in the category with Jake because he’s known him since he was a teenager.

He said: "To be included with that group is pretty special, and Gary Oldman’s one of my favourites and then Jake Gyllenhaal, when he was a kid, his father directed me in a movie… So, I knew Jake as this, you know, little teenager kid running around the house… So funny to see Jake all grown up and I’m in a category with him when I knew him as a kid"