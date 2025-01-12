Björk is "pretty thick-skinned" when she needs to be.

Björk says she is 'pretty thick-skinned' when it comes to ridicule and parodies

The 59-year-old singer has been the subject of parody several times over the course of her career thanks to her eccentric look and experimental performance styles but is "not that bothered" if others want to make joke out of it, and actually thought it was "hilarious" when a drag queen did an impersonation of her.

She told The Observer Magazine: "At the moment, I watch Trixie Mattel and Katya. They are these drag queens, they do this unscripted comedy on TV, they just chat, and they also do podcasts.

"I’m also always trying to follow what’s going on in England because you guys are the masters of comedy. There’s always something fun coming down your way.

"I mean, I’m not that bothered. I’m pretty thick-skinned. Katya, who’s a friend, she did me on 'Snatch Game' [on RuPaul’s Drag Race], and I think it was hilarious. So obviously if it’s more intelligent and, little bit more, sort of, thought-out, I’m more up for it."

Meanwhile, the 'It's Oh So Quiet' songstress - who has Sindri, 38, with ex-husband Þór Eldon and 22-year-old Ísadóra with Matthew Barney - was born in Iceland before spending some of her career in New York but has found these days that she likes spend most of her time in home country.

She said: "I was always more in Iceland, but my daughter was finishing school in Brooklyn. Every year I was a little bit less in Brooklyn. It was a gradual fade, like 10 years, or something.

"I mean, I think [I'll stay in Reykjavik ]. I’ve always lived there 60%, so for me, I’ve never moved away from that. When I’m there, I don’t do any press or I don’t go to any openings. I just live a very quiet sort of low-key life. So people usually don’t know I’m there, as well.

"Obviously, it’s about the people who live there. But also, maybe we are together on this, but I think the UK and Iceland are not exactly delicious in the winter months.

"It's nice to break it up. I think a lot of Icelandic people do that, to be like migrant birds. But the Icelandic summer is perfect. It’s the best place on earth.