Blake Lively sent her husband Ryan Reynolds a ping-pong table

The former 'Gossip Girl' actress was inspired by some vintage Hollywood prints she and husband Ryan Reynolds have at home, and her gift offered hours of entertainment for her spouse, his co-star Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy.

Ryan told Vanity Fair magazine: "Speaking of Blake, that's the real reason these ping-pong photos came about. She and I have a bunch of these prints of actors playing it on their sets.

"We've got Newman and Redford in Durango, Mexico, during the shooting of 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid'. We've got Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda, I think in the '30s. We have Olivia de Havilland playing ping-pong, Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman playing. Joan Crawford.

"So Blake sent the ping-pong table to Pinewood Studios."

And the trio will treasure their own ping-pong photos forever.

Ryan said: "Boy, did we play some ping-pong.

Hugh added: "It gets you out of your head, it wakes you up...

"The three of us together are like the Three Amigos.

"There was not a day where I wasn't in tears laughing. I felt so rejuvenated playing the part. I mean, I'm 25 years in, man, and it feels better than ever."

Shawn added: "It's why those ping-pong photos are our personal favourites. For the three of us, those photos are treasures.

"They captured the spirit of this shoot. It was very hard work, but it was fun every day because we were doing it with buddies."

The 'Greatest Showman' actor's photo from the set even has a special purpose.

He said: "I’ve just built a Murphy bed, and you open the Murphy bed by pulling on the frame of our photo. So I had to get it a reinforced frame. It looks like a wall with this photo and you pull it and out comes the bed."