Boris Becker only invited two of his four children to his wedding.

Boris Becker only invited two of his kids to his wedding to Lilian de Carvalho earlier this month

The 56-year-old German tennis legend married Lilian de Carvalho in Portofino, Italy, earlier this month but only his two eldest sons Noah, 30, and Elias, 25, – from his first marriage to Barbara Feltus – attended his third nuptials in their joint role as Best Man.

Becker's daughter Anna, 24, - who was conceived during the former Wimbledon champion's one-night stand with Russian waitress Angela Ermakova – and son Amadeus, 14, from his second marriage to model Lily Kerssenberg, were both absent from the ceremony.

Lily claimed that Amadeus was not made aware of the event by his father – who spent eight months in prison in the UK in 2022 after being found guilty of hiding assets and loans during bankruptcy proceedings.

She told German magazine Bunte: "When I asked Amadeus about it, he was surprised. He didn't know anything about it.

"Of course he's wondering why he wasn't invited and that his father didn't tell him anything about it. He's not a child anymore. He's 14!"

The tennis icon recently revealed that he was moved to tears during the three-day celebration of his marriage to Lilian, 34, and was particularly overwhelmed by the speeches made by his sons.

Boris told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "It was authentic, it was real and it was a magical weekend I will never forget. Everybody cried, including me."

Of his sons' speeches, he added: "I was very moved by the speeches of various people.

"There are pictures of my two boys speaking about us as a new family and that was very, very moving - everybody cried. I don't think there was a dry eye in the house throughout the afternoon and evening.

"It was very emotional, very romantic, and very authentic."