Bear Grylls has admitted "some people crumble" during 'Celebrity Bear Hunt'.

Bear Grylls opens up on grueling new Netflix show Celebrity Bear Hunt

The 50-year-old adventurer is launching his latest action-packed competition show on Netflix next month, with 12 celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as he puts them through their paces, while he will play a brutal game of cat and mouse with those who fail to impress him.

He told Saga magazine: "It was the most fun filming I've ever had, though it was physically exhausting.

"It was three weeks in crazy heat and 100 percent humidity, which took its toll on the celebrities.

"It was a great mix of teaching them skills, then putting them to the test.

"I get a kick out of seeing how pressure changes people and, as ever in survival, unlikely heroes come to the top. Some people crumble, some just elevate."

The new show will be hosted by Holly Willoughby, with the likes of tennis legend Boris Becker and Spice Girls singer Mel B confirmed to be taking part.

They'll be joined by the likes of 'Strictly Come Dancing' head judge Shirley Ballas, models Lottie Moss and Leomie Anderson, and singer Una Healy.

In a trailer for the forthcoming show, which will launch on February 5th, former Wimbledon tennis champion Boris - who was released from prison in 2022 after he was convicted for hiding £2.5 million in assets during his bankruptcy - says: "I survived prison. I want to compare that to the wild."

'Ted Lasso' actor Kola Bokinni, former rugby player Danny Cipriani, 'Inbetweeners' actor Joe Thomas, 'Changing Rooms' star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, and TV presenter Steph McGovern have also signed up for the show, as has musician Big Zuu.

Bear recently said: "I've done many wild things in my life - but I've never hunted celebrities.

"These celebrities won't come out of this experience the same."

'Celebrity Bear Hunt' launches on Netflix on February 5th.