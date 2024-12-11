Brandi Glanville has spent $70,000 trying to fix her face amid fears her mystery symptoms have been caused by a parasite.

Brandi Glanville is battling problems with her face

The 52-year-old reality TV star has been suffering from facial swelling which left her struggling to speak and she was initially told her issues could be down to fillers she previously had injected, but Brandi underwent more tests which revealed it could be a very different cause.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Once my face was swelling, I wasn't able to speak and then it started sinking in ... So I've gone to an immunologist, an infectious disease doctor, a rheumatologist, an ENT [ear, nose and throat specialist]. They sent me to have my face checked for old filler so that was all resolved ... because I haven't had filler in a long time.

"I've been to every doctor under the sun, I've had IV antibiotics at my house every day for six weeks ... I've been on meds this whole year. I don’t socialise.

"I don’t go out and I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me."

When asked how much money she has spent so far, Brandi replied: "Over $70,000 ... with not working as well for the past few years ... I'm stressed."

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star went on to add the doctors have concluded a parasite could have caused the issues and Brandi suspects she could have contracted it from food during a trip to Morocco.

She said: "Honestly, I have so many doctors and I’ve had so many tests … I did lab work for $10,000. I ran every test under the sun … They’re like, ‘It could be a parasite that’s, you know, new' ...

"We had food sitting out for hours on end and some of it was meat ... in Morocco. Six months after I got back from Morocco I started having this speaking thing ... "

She added of her facial problems: "Well the good news is with the swelling going down, I can see where it lives ... I feel like it's s****** or having babies in my face and it's making so much fluid ... The IV antibiotics did help some ... I did it for six weeks and it's back."