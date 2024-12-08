Brandi Glanville "wishes she knew" what was wrong with her face.

Brandi Glanville 'wishes she knew' what was wrong with her face as she shares medical theories

The 52-year-old reality star - who is best known for appearing on Bravo's 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' - shared an image of her swollen complexion over the summer and after spending the last six months consulting medics, has admitted that she is still none the wiser about the cause of her struggles but revealed that doctors believe it could be a "parasite" in her face.

She wrote on X: "What happened? I wish I knew I've been in and out of the hospital this passed year 1/2 spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out. "Some Dr.'s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress induced edema. I personally say it's Bravo."

Earlier this year, Brandi took to Twitter to blame the channel for her "stress induced angio-edema" which she claimed had left her unable to work.

She wrote on X: "I read that I wasnt punishment4the false allegations in Morocco.Um I was fired,removed from the cast held hostage in a hotel in Morocco for days! The cast rallied on my side didnt want to continue without me.Cuz of the bad untrue press Ive been canceled from all jobs.

"I’ve been left no choice but to sue Bravo.I have receipts 4days.This stress has ruined my health.I have uncontrollable stress induced angio-edema I havent worked for a year half.Im to depressed to do my podcast to swollen 4cameo or OF. IM BEING USED AS A FALLGUY.

"I WANT SO DESPERATELY TO TWEET ALL OF MY RECEIPTS BUT MY LAWYERS WONT LET ME. I DO APPRECIATE ALL OF UR SUPPORT MORE THAN YOU KNOW. MY CAST FROM MOROCO HAS BEEN SO AMAZING AND SUPPORTIVE I LOVE THOSE GALS! (sic)"