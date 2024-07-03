Bridgerton's casting director has been inundated with X-rated audition tapes.

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton

Kelly Valentine Henry, the casting director for the racy Netflix drama, revealed she has received many unsolicited videos from actors who are eager to gain a starring role in the upcoming season four.

Speaking on the 'Should I Delete That' podcast, she said: "It’s every day … I get the most unbelievable videos, unsolicited.

"It’s sex basically, it’s not actual sex but it’s quite punchy. It’s not nudey pictures, but not far off."

She added of the lengths people will go to: "It’s a bit sad, really, I don’t understand."

Meanwhile, Nicola Coughlan previously revealed she and Luke Newton worked "really hard" on their 'Bridgerton' kissing scenes.

The 37-year-old actress kisses Luke in season three of the Netflix series, and Nicola revealed how she prepared for their first kissing scene.

The actress - who plays Penelope Featherington in the period drama - told HELLO! magazine: "When Luke and I read the books at the beginning of season one, it was funny for us to imagine what it would be like if we had to kiss.

"Then season three comes around and we were like: 'This is it. I have to kiss my friend!' And we really had to kiss.

"It's a spicy one, but Luke made me feel taken care of. We had each other's backs and worked really hard to make it sexy and feel real."

Despite this, Nicola and Luke both struggled to contain their laughter about their love scenes.

The actress shared: "When it was done, we had a good laugh about it.

"There was one day when we had to do a romantic scene and we were just wetting ourselves with laughter."