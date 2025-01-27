Brody and Caitlyn Jenner are "in a good place".

Brody Jenner has a good relationship with his dad

The 41-year-old TV star recently confessed on 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' to feeling a "little bit abandoned" by his dad during his childhood - but Brody insists they're still on friendly terms.

Brody told E! News: "We talk all the time. I even texted Caitlyn after I watched the episode. I'm like, 'Hey Dad, just so you know, there's this stuff.' But, we're in a good place."

Caitlyn, 75 - who was known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing a gender transition - doesn't hold a grudge against Brody for what he recently said.

Brody shared: "She was so supportive and didn't care. She's like, 'Look, I've done all these types of shows. I know how these things work, but you're doing great.'"

Brody opened up about their relationship earlier this month, observing that Caitlyn "wasn't around that much" when he was younger.

The TV star also explained that Caitlyn's relationship with Kris Jenner proved to be a complicating factor for their dynamic.

Bruce said on 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test': "I had an incredible mother. Father, Bruce, at the time, wasn't around that much.

"They split, and then he met a woman. She had kids as well, the woman that he met, then they had kids together."

Brody revealed that Caitlyn recently apologised to him for how she behaved during his childhood.

The reality star also admitted that Caitlyn's apology "meant a lot" to him.

He said: "Just recently, I got a real, sincere apology.

"It was the first time in my life that I've ever gotten an apology. You know, I'm sorry for not being there, and honestly, it meant a lot."