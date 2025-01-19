Brooke Hogan has given birth to twins.

The 36-year-old reality star - who is the daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan - and her partner, Steven Oleksy, recently welcomed a boy called Oliver and a girl called Molly.

Alongside some photos of her newborn babies, Brooke wrote on Instagram: "So... just been staying off socials cooking these two cuties.

"[heart emoji] Oliver Andrew Oleksy + Molly Gene Oleksy [heart emoji]

"Born Jan 15, 2025

"Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love. God is good. (sic)"

Brooke has recently made a concerted effort to keep her family life out of the spotlight.

However, in late 2023, TMZ reported that Brooke and Steve had secretly tied the knot.

The loved-up couple actually got married in Florida in June 2022, but had managed to keep the news under wraps for more than a year.

Following the TMZ report, Brooke took to social media to confirm the news herself, and to acknowledge that they had tried to keep their wedding a secret.

The 'Hogan Knows Best' star wrote on Instagram in January 2024: "A rare sighting of the husband. We like to keep to ourselves, but somehow the news is out [shoulder-shrug emoji]

"So here he is, people: The kindest, sweetest bad*** you'll ever meet. I'm really lucky. God did me a solid on this one [heart emoji]. Thank you for all the kind words of celebration and encouragement. We feel so blessed. Thank you for being kind. [smiling emoji] Now back to our regularly scheduled privacy. (sic)"

Steve also confirmed the news on social media.

He wrote on X: "I value privacy on a deep level, but I guess some secrets are just too amazing to hide forever. Somehow the news got out, so I just wanted to thank everyone for the love and support."