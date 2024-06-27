Charlie Sheen's ex-wife Brooke Mueller has provided police with "anecdotal background" information as part of the investigation into Matthew Perry's death.

Brooke Mueller has been speaking to police

It was recently revealed the 46-year-old actress - who has 14-year-old twins Bob and Max with the former 'Two and a Half Men' actor - had been questioned "multiple" times by LAPD during their probe into the 'Friends' star's untimely death in October, and had had her iPhone and laptop seized.

Charlie's lawyer has now spoken out to offer some context as to why Brooke, who is believed to have struck up a friendship with Matthew during one of their rehab stints, was involved in the investigation.

Gregory J. Pedrick told InTouch magazine: “This extended family has worked hard to restore serenity to their ecosystem – to the great benefit of their children.

“I believe Ms. Mueller’s past choices may have put her in a position to provide some incidental, anecdotal background to the authorities investigating Mr. Perry’s death. Nothing more.”

The outlet previously explained the 'Witchouse' star wasn't at home in a sober living facility when police visited in May, but was co-operative.

A source said: “She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation."

Another insider explained how Brooke had formed an "unexpected friendship" with the '17 Again' actor during their respective battles to get sober.

The source said: “They met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship...

"Brooke had been in treatment with Matthew before, and they had a lot of ties in the acting community. It was an unexpected friendship, but they leaned on each other.”

Matthew's body was found lifeless in the jacuzzi in the backyard of his Los Angeles mansion, with his cause of death later rules as from the acute effects of ketamine along with drowning listed as a factor.

Law enforcement launched an investigation to determine where he had obtained the drug and it has been reported "multiple people" are expected to be charged in connection with his death.