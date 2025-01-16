Brooke Shields is to guest star in 'All's Fair'.

Brooke Shields is to guest star in Kim Kardashian's legal drama 'All's Fair'

The 59-year-old actress has reportedly boarded the cast of Ryan Murphy's upcoming female-fronted Hulu legal drama series – which stars the likes of Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close – with details of the ‘Mother of the Bride’ star’s character not yet disclosed.

The new series – which also features Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Teyana Taylor – was pitched to Kim after she landed a role in Ryan’s hit anthology series ‘American Horror Story’ and was inspired by Kim training to become a lawyer.

The Skims founder, 44, will play a divorce lawyer and owner of an all-female law firm.

Kim’s co-star, Sarah, 50, recently praised the reality TV icon after being on set with her.

She told Variety: "She's incredibly present. She's fun, she's game, she's alive to the moment, she's great."

Kim has limited acting experience, but Sarah is still keen to learn from her.

She shared: "She’s the person I just wanna ask about all things having to do with fashion and beauty, and she gives me all the answers to every question I could possibly have."

Glenn, 77, also shared that she had “so much fun” working with Kim and loved seeing what the fashionista would wear to work each day.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight, she said: "Oh my gosh, we are having so much fun.

"It's such a great bunch of women and everybody is really professional [and] always on time."

She added: "It was fun. I always love to see what she [Kim] is going to show up with wearing on the set, because we never quite know.

"No, it was really great. It was a lot of fun."