Brooke Shields has jokingly wishes her body was a ‘little higher and tighter’

The actress, 59, has opened up about ageing in the public eye ahead of the publication of her new memoir ‘Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old’.

She has now said about the book during an appearance on ‘Good Morning America’: “It’s important to understand where you’ve been, but I think it’s really joyous to say, ‘I may not know where I’m going, but I’m here. This is a different age than it used to be’.

“And yeah, I want to look my best, and I want to be healthy. Again, I always say, ‘I wish things were a little higher and tighter’.”

Referring to her two daughters – Rowan, 21, and 18-year-old Grier – she added: “I look at my gorgeous baby girls, and they’re just buoyant.

“But by the same token, I’ve earned everything I have on my face.

“It’s important to pat yourself on the back and say, ‘What do you want to do now? You’re no longer tied to biology in the same way.”

Brooke also usus her book to blast a male surgeon for giving her a vaginal rejuvenation without consent.

She had experienced discomfort, bleeding and chafing since high school due to the length of her labia, and has now spoken out against a medic she says threw in a “little bonus” during surgery on her private parts.

She says in her upcoming autobiography she was recommended to undergo a labia reduction to fix her years of issues.

But she fumed she did not give consent about what happened in the operating room.

Brooke said after she went under the knife she had a checkup with her Beverly Hills surgeon, during which he “proudly” informed her he’d added “a little two-fer” to which she hadn’t consented.

The male doctor had given the ‘Blue Lagoon’ star a vaginal rejuvenation, defined as decreasing the average diameter of the vagina, mainly for sexual reasons.

Brooke added in her book she was “dumbfounded” by the “irreversible” procedure, which she called an “invasion”.

She also compared it to a “rape of some kind”.