Brooke Shields had ‘so much to be thankful for’ over Thanksgiving

The actress, 59, made the declaration when she posted her annual family photo online to mark the holiday, which showed her with her film director husband Chris Henchy and their daughters Rowan Henchy, 21, and Grier Henchy, 18, all dressed in elegant outfits.

The family-of-four were on an exotic break when the snap was shot, with Brooke wearing wore a flowy animal-print dress with billowing sleeves, while Rowan was in a halter-neck frock and Grier in a pale yellow floral print-dress.

Chris wore a smart striped blazer accessorised with a pocket square.

Brooke said alongside the image: “So much to be thankful for. Sending all of my love to you and yours!”

The actress recently told People she was “terrified!” of both her daughters going off to college.

In September, Grier joined Rowan at Wake Forest University, where her big sister was entering her senior year.

Brook added: “All of a sudden they are not yours anymore. When you realise they are their own human beings, you get to meet them again.”

The ‘Blue Lagoon’ star also recently admitted she is “always tired” – but has “stopped sleeping”.

She made the admission in a question-and-answer session on her Instagram video to promote her hair care range.

When the account IV Juice Bar asked her: “How is your soul feeling? I’m a tired mom and business owner”, Brooke replied: “My soul is okay. If you’re a mom, you're tired. If you’re a business owner, you’re tired. So I’m always tired.

“And the real kicker is that after a certain age I’ve stopped sleeping. It’s not for the faint of heart.

“It’s just all, like, difficult.”

She added about how she was still trying to nurture what she holds most dear in life: “I think deep down, the things that really matter the most to me (are) my family – their health.

“The fact that I’m still standing – those things feed my soul.”