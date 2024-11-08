Celebrity hairdresser Trevor Sorbie has died at the age of 75.

The famed stylist, who shot to stardom after creating the Wedge Cut in 1974, has passed away following a battle with terminal bowel cancer, his team have announced.

On his Instagram account, Trevor’s team posted: “It is with heartfelt emotion that we share the passing of our esteemed founder, Trevor Sorbie MBE.

“Trevor passed away peacefully with his family and beloved dog by his side. Trevor’s journey, marked by unparalleled creativity and kindness, has left an indelible mark on the world of hairdressing and beyond.

“From pioneering The Wedge five decades ago to establishing our first salon in 1979, Trevor’s vision set new standards and continues to inspire generations. As we commemorate 45 years of Trevor Sorbie salons, we remain steadfast in upholding the passion, artistry, and dedication that he embodied.”

The statement concluded there would be no funeral for the hairdresser, and urged fans to instead donate to four charities that were “close to his heart”.

It continued: “Honouring Trevor’s wishes, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to support four charities: Marie Curie, Cancer Research UK, Rowans Hospice and My New Hair, all close to his heart.

“We also plan to celebrate his remarkable life and contributions with a special event next year and will share details in due course.”

Trevor - who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019 - had confirmed in October he had only weeks to live due to the disease spreading to his liver.

After being told his condition had worsened, the hairdresser was offered chemotherapy treatment to help extend his life, though he bravely decided to turn it down because he couldn’t “face any more of [being in] that poison”.

Born on 13 March 1949 in Paisley, Scotland, Trevor’s family moved to England where he was bullied at school, so he dropped out to become an apprentice at his father’s barber shop.

In 1979, the young hairdresser opened the first Trevor Sorbie salon in London’s Covent Garden, before expanding the company to Manchester, Brighton, Bristol, Richmond and Hampstead.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Trevor won the British Hairdresser of the Year award four times, and helped transform the fashion world through his trend-setting styles like Sculpture, the Wolf Man and the Wave.

Trevor had also styled the hair of a myriad of celebrities, including including The Beatles, Dame Helen Mirren, Grace Jones, and The Beach Boys, though previously insisted his “biggest accolade” was being made an MBE in 2004 by Queen Elizabeth II.

Last year, the Fellowship for British Hairdressing launched a prize in his name dubbed the Trevor Sorbie Award for creative and commercial innovation.