Channing Tatum has people quote his famous '21 Jump Street' line every time he's at the airport.

The 44-year-old actor says 'My name is Jeff' isn't "even that funny" but it doesn't stop fans shouting it at him whenever he's catching a flight.

Channing - who starred alongside Jonah Hill as undercover police officers Jenko and Schmidt in the flick - told CinemaBlend: “It’s weird what happens in pop culture like that, you know? Same with ‘My name is Jeff.’ It’s such a small moment in the movie.

“I remember we did a table read and it wasn’t even that funny at the table read. It was like whatever. And all of a sudden, man.”

He continued: “I’ve never went through TSA without somebody saying, ‘My name is Jeff.'

“Almost every single time I go through TSA.”

Channing recently admitted he would "love" to make '23 Jump Street' with Jonah.

The duo starred together in '21 Jump Street' in 2012 and reunited for its sequel '22 Jump Street' two years later, with a third movie initially put into development a decade ago with plans for a 'Men In Black' crossover with James Bobin directing from Rodney Rothman's script, but it never came to fruition.

He told ComicBook.com: "There is a project that was written and it’s still the best script that I’ve ever read for a third movie."

However, the 'Fly Me To The Moon' actor insisted the project never got off the ground due to decisions made higher up the Hollywood food chain.

He said: "A lot of bureaucracy, kind of above the line stuff. It’s really hard to get it made and we’ve been trying to get it done.”

The 'Magic Mike' star would still "love" to reunite with Jonah on the long-awaited sequel, and his co-star is also keen on the project.

He added: "You know what, I’m going to put some good juju out there and I’m going to say I would love to see '23 Jump Street'.

“I would love to do it with Jonah, and Jonah I know wants to do it. We would love to just get to go play again.”