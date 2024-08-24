Channing Tatum spent the day in the bathroom being sick after swallowing pool water during a party in Mexico.

The actor, 44, and his fiancée Zoë Kravitz, 35, shared the story of his mishap with Buzzfeed while promoting their psychological thriller ‘Blink Twice’, which was filmed in the country.

Zoë said in their chat: “Remember we had that party, Chan, and you and (our co-star) Simon (Rex) were both wrestling in the pool, and then you guys swallowed pool water. But we are in Mexico. And you were puking.”

Channing chipped in: “For 12 hours. I couldn’t leave the bathroom.

“The doctor had to come and give me a shot in the butt to make it all okay.”

Zoë added: “It was a sick party.”

The pair made the admission after it emerged ‘Blink Twice’ has been slapped with a trigger warning.

She and Channing’s Amazon MGM Studios’ film is billed as a “psychological thriller about the abuse of power” – and on its release on Wednesday (21.08.24) the alert was posted on the social media accounts for the movie.

It said: “We are proud to finally share ‘Blink Twice’ with audiences in theatres worldwide this week.

“While this is a fictionalised movie, it contains mature themes and depictions of violence – including sexual violence.

“This may be upsetting or triggering for some viewers. For resources that offer support, visit BlinkTwiceResources.com.”

The post comes after the recently released domestic violence drama ‘It Ends With Us’ was slammed by some for not giving audiences an advance warning about its content.

Starring Blake Lively, 36, and directed by her co-star Justin Baldoni, 40, it did include the message in its end credits: “If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Visit: www.nomore.org for information and support.”