Chappell Roan is set to perform at Sir Elton John's AIDS Foundation’s Oscars Viewing Party.

Chappell Roan will entertain guests at Elton John's AIDS Foundation’s Oscars Viewing Party

The 26-year-old viral pop sensation has struck up a close bond with the 77-year-old music legend so it's no surprise that he and his husband David Furnish, 62, have invited the ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ hitmaker to be a part of the special charity event on March 2.

Elton said: “David and I are thrilled to gather with friends and supporters once again, and we’re honoured to welcome the bold and authentic Chappell Roan as this year’s performer, whose artistry embodies the power of music to inspire change.”

It was also revealed that actors Jean Smart, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Neil Patrick Harris, and David Burtka will host the event with Elton and David.

The star-studded guest list is expected to include rapper Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Too Sweet’ hitmaker Hozier, Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger, and Hollywood stars Sharon Stone and Sean Penn.

Elton added: “Music has always been a force for change, uniting communities, raising awareness, and inspiring hope in the fight against AIDS.

“Today, as AIDS still claims a life every minute, that spirit fuels our mission to end the epidemic by standing against stigma and ensuring equal access to care.”

Elton recently revealed he reached out to Chappell to offer her advice on how to deal with fame.

The ‘Tiny Dancer’ hitmaker FaceTimed the singer after realising she was "overwhelmed with her sudden success" after her single 'Good Luck, Babe!' blew up in 2024.

Speaking to The Ankler, he said: “Sometimes, you know, they get a little overwhelmed. Chappell was a little overwhelmed with her sudden success — although she’d been writing for a long time, it really kind of ballooned very quickly. I just try and calm her down and say, ‘Listen, it’s fine. It’s fine. Do what you want. Don’t listen to anybody. Walk at your own speed. Do not listen to the record company saying, ‘We want another album, we want another album.’ Do it when you’re ready to do it.’ I’ve got that experience. I’ve been through everything in my life as far as knowing what to do in music, seeing people come, seeing people go. Sometimes they disappear much too quickly.”