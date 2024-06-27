Killer Mike won't be charged following his arrest at the Grammy Awards in February.

The 49-year-old rap star was led away in handcuffs after winning three gongs at the pre-telecast prizegiving in Los Angeles and though he was booked on a misdemeanour charge in relation to an altercation inside the Crypto.com Arena venue, things won't be taken any further.

Prosecutors in the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office told TMZ they won't be filing charges against Mike, though they could reopen the case if he doesn't stay out of trouble for the next year.

The outlet reported the 'Big Beast' hitmaker had successfully completed his city attorney hearing, after which he agreed to do a stint of community service with a non-profit organisation of his choice.

Mike previously blamed his arrest on "overcrowding" backstage and "over-zealous" security guards.

During an appearance on 'The View' shortly afterwards, he explained: "I think backstage was overcrowded, I think the winners were exuberant, and I think security got a little over-zealous."

However, he refused to feel bad about what happened, and added: "It’s water under the bridge for me."

He spent his time in police custody meditating and giving thanks to God, and was released later that night so he continue the Grammys celebrations at the afterparties.

Mike added of his release: "I walked out with the same dignity and respect that I walked in with. I would implore people to just take that from it. Don’t dwell on the bad stuff."

The hip-hop star previously insisted he wasn't angry about the position he found himself in on music's biggest night, telling GQ magazine: "I could have succumbed to anger or evil and talked [badly]. But I’m just grateful. I talked about this album being a return to the religious and moral principles I was raised with.

"And I just got to say, man, you'll find yourself in a position where it's just you and God. And I took a couple hours, man. I was just by myself, and I was just thankful I took time to thank God and to say, I appreciate the blessings you've given me.

"I spent time talking. I'm invoking the spirit of my grandmother and my mother and just saying, Look, I've done it. And after a few hours, man, I got out and I went partied and had fun."