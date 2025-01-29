Chase Stokes hopes 'Outer Banks' fans are "satisfied" with the show's ending.

Chase Stokes has starred on the show since 2020

The 32-year-old actor has starred on the Netflix teen drama since 2020, and Chase hopes that 'Outer Banks' goes out in style at the end of the fifth season.

The actor - who stars alongside the likes of Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey and Jonathan Daviss on the show - told 'Extra': "I haven't read a single script yet. I don't even know when we're going to go back to work but … I'm excited to finish it strong and finish it in the ways that I hope that our audience feels satisfied with and pays off these characters."

Chase recently confessed to having "bittersweet" feelings about the end of 'Outer Banks'.

The actor admitted that he'd grown fond of his on-screen character, and he has mixed feelings about shooting the fifth and final season of the hit show.

Chase - who plays John B in 'Outer Banks' - told ScreenRant: "I think when you have a character that you've grown with, and you've watched your career flourish with, it's bittersweet because it's a safety.

"It's somebody that I care so deeply about and where he's like an alternate personality for me at this point, and it started with him being on the page, and now I have the beautiful conversations with our writers and they're like, 'What do you think you would do in this situation?'

"So it's gone from just getting hired to do the job, to now being really involved with the process in a lot of different ways. And I'm grateful for that because I've learned so much as an artist and as a filmmaker. But I think it's not how the plane takes off, it's how you land it."