Cher is set to headline the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The 78-year-old music icon is poised to perform at the upcoming fashion show - which is returning after a four-year absence - for the world-famous lingerie brand.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Victoria's Secret said: "It’s a woman’s world, so it’s understood that you can’t have a fashion show without the mother of fashion herself—@Cher! We’re beyond excited to announce she will officially be performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024. But she won’t be alone...stay tuned, more announcements are coming to round out our first-ever, all-women lineup. #VSFashionShow (sic)"

The star-studded fashion event will be staged in Brooklyn, New York, on October 15, and will feature appearances from the likes of Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, and Paloma Elsesser.

Previous editions of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show have featured musical performances from big-name stars such as Rita Ora, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd.

The event was actually cancelled in 2019 following poor TV ratings and criticism of the concept - but earlier this year, Victoria's Secret announced plans to revive the show, suggesting that it had adjusted the event after listening to public feedback.

Victoria's Secret - which is one of the world's biggest lingerie companies - said on Instagram in May: "We’ve read the comments and heard you.

"The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more! Stay tuned…it only gets more iconic from here #VSFashionShow. (sic)"