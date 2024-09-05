Chloe Bailey feels as if she "birthed" her sister's baby.

Chloe Bailey became an aunt for the first time in December 2023

The 26-year-old singer became an aunt for the first time in December 2023 when her sister Halle, 24, welcomed son Halo with rapper DDG and she has now shared that she feels so close to the little one that she could be his mother.

She told E! News: "It’s been absolutely incredible. That’s my baby boy right there. Halo is the light of my life. I feel like I birthed him. I will go to bat for her, just like she would go to bat for me."

Halle kept her pregnancy out of the public eye and refused to confirm speculation she was expecting her first child, and she later explained why she had decided to do so.

Speaking in a video posted on Snapchat via the Snapchat Reply function, Halle told her followers: "I really appreciate people ... who are kind and understanding especially of me wanting to wait to share something this sacred and beautiful. I just wanted to make sure that I had a beautiful, private, healthy time in my journey ... "

The 'Little Mermaid' star went on to reveal she did her best to avoid social media as much as possible during her pregnancy as she didn't want to comment on all the baby rumours.

Halle said: "I stayed off all social media, I really tried to, just to keep myself sane and ok. I know there was a lot of people who would always comment and be like: 'We know, girl, we know,' and I was like: 'It's great that you know but I'm going to just chill. That’s wonderful if you support me. If you don’t I hope you have a wonderful life'."