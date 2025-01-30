Country singer Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane Stapleton have donated $1 million to support those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The couple's foundation, Outlaw State of Kind, has pledged the seven-figure sum to "national and local organisations providing wildfire relief in Los Angeles" following the LA blazes, which have killed at least 29 people and destroyed thousands of homes and structures.

"Join us in supporting however you can."

"Join us in supporting however you can."

The pair's organisation also featured the same message on their website, which listed several national and local organisations who will benefit from their generosity, including American Red Cross, the California Fire Relief, GoFundMe Wildfire Relief Fund 2025, Project Hope, and Save The Children's Emergency Fund.

Local organisations included California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund and California Fire Foundation's California Wildfire Disaster Relief Fund.

Several other celebrities have also donated to California wildfire relief, including Sharon Stone, Beyonce, Paris Hilton, Jessica Alba, and Gwyneth Paltrow, who pledged $2 million worth of her Goop products to victims of Los Angeles fires.

In a newsletter sent to subscribers of her wellness brand, she wrote: "Los Angeles ... I have been searching for words and failing, typing and deleting.

"The loss is incalculable. Twenty-four people. Over twelve thousand structures. Tens of thousands displaced.

"That is what we can count so far, but there is so much we cannot measure ...

"If one thing can define the aftermath of this moment, it is a revelation - to the world - of who Angelenos really are: First responders risking their lives and their health to protect us.

"Local journalists keeping us informed so we can make life-saving choices.

"Neighbours caring for each other, fiercely, in the face of great uncertainty and fear. Small businesses stepping in urgently to give more than what they have.

"The real estate community policing and reporting price gouging as soon as they see it. Artists creating illustrations of lost homes, as a salve for those mourning what they have lost. I could keep going."