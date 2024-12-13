Christian Slater says he was a 'frighteningly different person' in his youth

Christian Slater was a "frighteningly different person" in his youth.

The 55-year-old actor had his breakthrough role as J.D in the 1988 black comedy 'Heathers' alongside Winona Ryder and spent the following decade starring in films like 'Untamed Heart' and 'Basil' but "doesn't even recognise" himself when he looks back on those days.

He told Fox News Digital: "I was a frighteningly different person back in the '90s. I don't really even recognise who that person was. And today it's certainly very different."

The 'Dexter: Original Sin' star - who is now married to Brittany Lopez and has a five-year-old daughter and a five-month old son with her but also has Jaden, 25, and 23-year-old Eliana with ex-wife Ryan Haddon - noted that while these days he struggles to leave home for work, the opposite was very much the case in decades gone by.

He said: "The hardest thing for me today is leaving home to go do a job. Back in the 90s, it was like all I could wish for was just to be somewhere else all the time. Now I really like to be home."

Christian also shared an update on his youngest child - whose name has not been revealed publicly - and even though he is yet to hear him speak, he noted that the little one is "just the best" at this early stage in life.

He said: "He's only five months, but somehow my wife only hears him calling ‘Daddy’ at 5:30 in the morning. I'm like, ‘OK.’ But you get up, you go in there, you see him, and he's just the best, and he's just smiling and funny."

The 'True Romance' actor struggled with addiction during the early days of fame and in previous interview noted that while he could spend time regretting his past decisions, he is aware that he just had to tackle the whole thing "head-on" to get through that.

He told Details: "Look, I could spend a lot of time kicking the s*** out of myself for the choices that I have made. I was dealing with alcoholism and addiction, and there was a lot to take on without much life experience. Addiction is not pretty, and you don't fully understand it unless you're dealing with it head-on."