Christina Haack "kind of knew" she was going to split from Josh Hall.

The 41-year-old TV host married Josh, 44, in 2022 and they had been due to front 'The Flip Off' together but they called time on their marriage after two years, and has now admitted she expected it was all coming.

Asked if the split made her want to quit the show, she told People: "No, I kind of knew it was going to happen."

Christina is now appearing on the HGTV show alongside her first husband Tarek El Moussa - with whom she has Taylor, 14, and nine-year-old Brayden - and his new wife Heather Rae.

She admitted that she had been discussing her relationship with them both before it came to an end and noted now her new co-stars had been "very, very supportive" towards her.

She added: "I'd been talking to both of them about it. They were aware that there were issues and it's something that we had to sidebar on in regards to how all of us were going to handle even filming with Josh because there was already some difficulty there.

"So they weren't surprised. And they were also very, very supportive."

Christina even found that working with her ex-husband and 'Selling Sunset' star Heather - who have Tristan, 22 months, together - to be a "distraction" from her troubled relationship.

She said: "It definitely was a distraction. I think it relieved that stress. The show was stressful in itself for different reasons not even having to do with our dynamic. Just flipping a house that fast and I haven't flipped in a long time. So I think it was a good distraction"

Last year, the 'Christina in the Country' star - who also has five-year-old son Hudson with her second husband Ant Antstead -

claimed in a legal filing that Josh had asked to be paid $65,000 a month and she blasted the request due to the short nature of their marriage."

In documents obtained by People magazine, she wrote: "Josh Hall is requesting $65,000 per month in spousal support from [Christina] on a 2 year, 9 month marriage, which is outrageous when he is self-supporting."

She also claimed Josh had "just paid over $70,000 to pay off the lease" on a Bentley and therefore "has no need for spousal support."

But Josh hit out at the filing, arguing the "legal declarations" made by Christina were "riddled with lies and assumptions".

He also blasted Christina's lawyer, Matthew S. DeArmey.

He wrote: "Interesting tactic for someone who is a licensed attorney and took an oath of integrity. Pretty sure making provably false statements to a judge is unethical."