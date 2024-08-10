Christina Hall is getting her life back on track following her split from estranged husband Josh Hall.

Christina Hall is starting to feel herself again amid her divorce

The 43-year-old star - who has Taylor, 13, and son Braydon, eight, with her first husband and former 'Flip or Flop' co-host Tarek El Moussa, as well as four-year-old Hudson with second husband Ant Antstead - filed for divorce from the 'Christina in the Country' host, 41, in July after almost three years of marriage, and Christina says, a month on, she is finally feeling herself again and has the love of her children.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “One month later ... I finally have my appetite back. I'm exercising again. My kids are happy and our house feels like home. 'Those poor kids' adore me ... anyone who knows us for real knows this and that's what matters.”

Josh "voluntarily left" their Southern California home and it's said he "never wanted to be famous" in the first place.

A source told Us Weekly: "Josh is sad that the marriage ended this way, but he’s excited to move forward. He voluntarily moved his belongings from his and Christina’s jointly owned property. He never wanted to be famous. This was always for Christina, and he’s happy to go back to living life as he wanted to live it."

Josh insisted that he preferred "privacy" - especially at such a "life-changing" time.

Sharing a photo of himself with his dog Stella, he wrote on Instagram: “I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for.

“I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.

“We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time.

"Those who know each of us, know who we are."

The HGTV star accused Josh of taking $35,000 of her own money, and took to Instagram to hint there had been problems in their relationship for some time.

Christina wrote on Instagram in a white font on a black screen: "Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of 'how I was blind-sided and how I'm working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch ............. Meanwhile, I'm over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be ....."