Coi Leray is pregnant.

Coi Leray and Trippie Redd are expecting their first baby

The 27-year-old rapper and singer is expecting her first baby with the 'Miss the Rage' songster Trippie Redd, which she announced via social media on New Year's Day (01.01.25).

Captioning a sweet photo carousel that shows Coi, her bump and the smitten couple touching her stomach, she wrote on Instagram: "I’m a rock star mommy.

"We [are] ready for 2025."

She also revealed on her Instagram Stories that the 'No More Parties' star is "over four months" pregnant.

Coi added: "I'm just small as hell of course"

The post has received over 990,000 likes - among those being Justin Bieber - and more than 25,000 comments.

Some of the pictures include the artist on a yellow seat wearing a camouflage hat as she lifted her white top to show off the bump.

Another photo featured pink balloons that spelled out Coi's first name, accompanied by two Hello Kitty-themed balloons and four smaller pink ones.

The pair dated in 2019 for a short while before breaking up.

Following their split, Trippie - whose real name is Michael Lamar White IV - released the song 'Leray', and its lyrics highlighted their relationship.

Coi described the song to No Jumper in 2020 as "bulls***" and was disappointed about how their connection entered the public domain.

She added at the time: “If you got something to say, let’s get together and you say that s*** to my face.”

However, in September 2024, Coi told TMZ they had got back together after Trippie - whose real name is Michael Lamar White IV - slid into her DMs for a second shot at a romance.

They gave a public display of affection at a concert, where the 25-year-old artist and Coi shared a passionate kiss onstage.

Coi wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for turning up with me on my last show day in Ohio @trippieredd the world loves you and so do I.”