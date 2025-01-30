Comedian Ken Flores has passed away aged 28.

The stand-up’s infectious humor and viral social media presence had begun to make him a rising star, but in a heartbreaking online pos his family confirmed his untimely death.

They said on his Instagram account: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother, and son, Kenyi Flores.

“Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed to TMZ Ken had died on Tuesday (28.01.25) from undisclosed causes, but his death has only just emerged.

Days before his death, the Chicago-based comedian had been sharing updates about his 33-date ‘Butterfly Effect Tour’, with a personal milestone of staying alcohol-free on the road.

He said on X about going teetotal: “So I started my tour a couple weeks ago and I’m proud to say I’ve done every single show – five in Portland, one in Albuquerque, and four in Atlanta – without a single drop of alcohol.

“Nervous for Phoenix next weekend but I think I got it. I’m not sober just wanna chill a bit.”

Ken, who had nearly a million followers on social media, became well-known for his humorous viral content on Instagram and TikTok.

His comedic career also saw him become part of a roast battle with Comedy Central’s ‘Roastmaster General’ Jeff Ross, which solidified his place among the rising stars of the comedy scene.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from friends and fellow comedians.

The Hollywood Improv posted a slideshow of him performing, saying: “We were honoured to share your talent on our stages. You were greatness, and it was only a matter of time until the whole world saw it.”

Comedian Neema Naz added: “What a tragic and devastating loss to the world. Ken was a gem and was going to be a star one day. RIP.”

The band Los Desvelados also paid tribute, writing online: “Ken, thank you for all the amazing times, the laughter, the jokes. You will be missed!” Comedian René Vaca posted a slideshow with the message: “Life will never be the same. I love you so much king.”