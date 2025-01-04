Ciara thinks good communication is key to a happy marriage.

The 39-year-old singer has been married to NFL star Russell Wilson since 2016, and Ciara has cited good communication as the foundation of their romance.

Ciara - who has Sienna, seven, Win, four, and Amora, 12 months, with Russell - said on 'Over It Radio': "I would say communication rules a nation.

"What I will give my husband a lot of credit for is that he can communicate really well. And I think maybe it's the quarterback in him because he's big on leadership, big on teamwork, big on being together."

The singer acknowledged that she can be "spicy and feisty sometimes". However, Ciara always feels comfortable when she's talking to her husband.

The 'Oh' hitmaker - who also has Future, ten, with rap star Future - shared: "I really feel grateful for our ability to communicate with each other. Because I feel like there's nothing I can't go to him about. And even if we have to find our way through it in the conversation, I feel very confident we're going to make it on the other side."

The loved-up couple still arrange date nights every Friday and Ciara believes that it's helped to keep their romance "fresh".

She said: "I feel, like, the beginning feelings all over every time, getting cute for him and he comes out looking cute and looking sexy. But that's fun. It helps us to keep things fresh."

Ciara feels "blessed" to have Russell by her side, after spending so many years together.

She explained: "I'm actually looking forward to going out, him taking me out, picking a restaurant. And I think it keeps things fresh. And I just feel so blessed that we have that."