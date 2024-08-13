Conor Kennedy is engaged.

Conor Kennedy engaged to Giulia Be [Instagram]

The 30-year-old son of US Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Brazilian singer Giulia Be are set to wed after he proposed with a diamond Tiffany Co ring.

Giulia, 24, shared pictures from the proposal on Instagram and wrote: "easiest yes of all time."

The pair have been dating for more than two years.

Giulia also posted a video of the moments after the proposal, where she can be heard saying: "I literally can’t believe this. I’m dreaming. I love it that we are both sweaty and after work and gross and disgusting. It’s perfect.

"This is the best day ever!"

Giulia, whose full name is, Giulia Bourguignon Marinho, moved from Rio de Janeiro to Los Angeles to be with Conor, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

She is a successful singer, with two Latin Grammy nominations, and an actress whose credits include the Netflix film 'Depois do Universo'.

Conor famously dated Taylor Swift in 2012 and the pair spent much of that summer together at the Kennedy family compound on Cape Cod.

They split in October 2012 and 'Begin Again' from Taylor’s album 'Red', is reportedly about their relationship.