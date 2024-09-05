LL Cool J doesn't regret any of his rap feuds.

The 56-year-old rap icon has previously been involved in high-profile feuds with the likes of Ice-T and Canibus, and LL has now insisted that he doesn't live with any regrets, likening the situations to a sporting rivalry.

He told the Guardian newspaper: "I don’t regret any of them.

"They were all fun and it’s like playing for the World Cup – rivalry, but we’re just playin’. Boxers like Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury do this stuff all the time. It’s all good energy.

"I performed with Canibus at the Barclays Center [in Brooklyn] and brought him out."

LL released his debut album, 'Radio', back in 1985, and the rap legend acknowledges that hip-hop has ceased being "underdog music" over recent years.

The 'Rock the Bells' hitmaker reflected: "Hip-hop isn’t underdog music any more. On some levels, people even view it as elitist music now.

"Whether it’s still the Black CNN depends on the artist. It’s become more of a pop genre and doesn’t have the punk rock, Sex Pistols, Beastie Boys, Run-DMC, LL early 80s energy, but I think it’s more important than ever for artists to write about more than just the trappings of success.

"As you evolve, you expect someone to meet you where you’re at and if that’s still at the car dealership there’s going to be a disconnect."

LL has also enjoyed success as an actor, and he believes there's an obvious overlap between music and acting.

He explained: "Part of being a rap artist is leaning in to a certain aspect of your character. You’re not portraying a role as such – they’re two individual crafts – but there is commonality in the area of speaking in front of people, making a persona bigger and bringing a story to life.

"Acting is more of a sweet science. Hip-hop is like mixed martial arts: the technical aspects are more fluid."