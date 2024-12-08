Daniel Craig felt emotionally "exhausted" after shooting each of his James Bond movies.

Daniel Craig starred in five Bond films

The 56-year-old actor starred in five Bond films between 2006 and 2021, and Daniel admits that the money-spinning movies took a physical and emotional toll on him.

He told The Sunday Times newspaper: "Early on with Bond I thought I had to do other work, but I didn’t. I was becoming a star, whatever that means, and people wanted me in their films. Incredible.

"Most actors are out of work for large chunks so you take your job offers - but they left me empty. Then, bottom line, I got paid.

"I was so exhausted at the end of a Bond it would take me six months to recover emotionally. I always had the attitude that life must come first and, when work came first for a while, it strung me out."

Daniel remains very fond of the Bond franchise, and he's curious to see where producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson decide to take it next.

He shared: "Of course I care!

"I keep saying I don’t, because people ask me all the time and I’m an ornery, grumpy old man, so I say I don’t give a s***. But I care about it deeply - deeply. I care what the franchise does, because I love Barbara and Michael. But it’s not my decision or problem. I wish them luck."

Daniel trained at the National Youth Theatre in London and graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 1991. But the acclaimed actor fears for aspiring actors in the UK in 2024.

He explained: "My family didn’t have any money. My mother was a teacher. It was pitiful the wage she was on. I don’t look at my upbringing as harsh - just normal. But I went to drama school on a full ride. That doesn’t exist any more. Who can afford to go to drama school now?"