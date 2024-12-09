Daniel Craig believes "sex is messy".

The 56-year-old actor shares a number of intimate moments with Drew Starkey in his new movie 'Queer' and while he acknowledged he's previously featured in some "terrible" sex scenes in his past work, he praised the authenticity of his latest film.

He told the Sunday Times' Culture magazie: “Because sex is messy... There are terrible sex scenes and I’ve probably been in a few. So it was important not to be coy.

"It’s what sex is. As well as loving, it’s animal-like…”

And Daniel insisted his character's sexuality was the "least interesting" part of the role for him.

He said: "You are talking about something I’m not interested in. Sexuality is the least interesting thing to me in this film. I mean, we all f***. There’s a headline. ‘We all f***!’ Let’s be grown-ups.”

The former 'James Bond' star - who has 32-year-old Ella with first wife Fiona Loudon and six-year-old Grace with spouse Rachel Weisz -played Francis Bacon's lover in 1998 biopic 'Love Is the Devil' and had an affair with an older woman in 2003's 'The Mother' so he's never been fazed to push the boundaries in screen liaisons.

He said of 'Queer': So no, it does not feel strange at all."

The 'Our Friends in the North' star always reminds himself of advice he received while at drama school to not get "bitter", but he can't help but feel envious when other actors land coveted roles.

He said: “Look, I can be jealous. To this day I think, ‘Oh, why has he got that part?’

"But you have to own failure because you can’t control what other people think. You just have to hope and get on with it because, clearly, I could not have planned for my life.

"This just happened — and it is still happening? F****** amazing!’”

When it comes to choosing his roles these days, Daniel looks at how it will impact his family life.

He said: “I live a busy life and so does my wife. We have children. I think how work will impact my life."