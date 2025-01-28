Danity Kane star D. Woods has accused embattled rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs of “constantly treating" her "like a piece of meat".

D. Woods has described being left in 'predatory spaces' with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

The 39-year-old singer - whose real name is Wanita Denise Woodgett - was signed to the 55-year-old rapper’s Bad Boy Records label as part of the R'n'B girl group in 2005, and she is speaking out on her own experiences with Diddy as the disgraced hip-hop star awaits his trial for sex trafficking and racketeering.

She told 'Good Morning America': “I would say that this moment now is a time where I feel like my experience, my truth will really be heard and actually considered and believed."

Woods told her story in the Investigation Discovery documentary 'The Fall of Diddy', which showed Diddy body-shaming her, and she shared how she found herself in “dark, scary, predatory spaces” during their working relationship.

She added in her interview with ‘GMA’: “Only valuing you for your sex appeal. And some of the environments, you know, it was even scary to be by yourself."

Woods told the outlet she fears “retribution” for speaking up if Diddy ever walks free.

She said: “Even this [interview].

“It’s like, maybe I shouldn’t say [that], maybe I should stop talking, shut up.

“But it’s like, you know, well, not talking hasn’t changed anything either.”

Diddy fired Woods and her bandmate Aubrey O'Day, 40, from the band in 2008 and the latter claimed the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker asked her to sign an NDA to never disparage him or his record label.

Reacting to the news of his arrest in September, amid multiple allegations of sex trafficking and sexual abuse, all of which he has denied, Aubrey admitted she felt "validated".

The singer posted to X: "The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me.

Things are finally changing."

Following his arrest, Diddy was charged with three felony counts of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He pleaded not guilty after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Damian Williams, the US attorney for the southern district of New York, alleged that the rapper maintained control over his victims by "giving them drugs, by giving and threatening to take away financial support or housing, by promising them career opportunities, by monitoring their whereabouts, and even by dictating their physical appearance.”