Debbie Harry had too much 'ambition' to ever settle down

The 79-year-old singer - who had a relationship with Blondie co-star Chris Stein throughout the 1970s and 1980s - is currently single and explained that she just wanted to "get out" of her hometown in New Jersey.

She told The Sunday Times: "I wanted to get out in the world. Maybe if I’d have been madly in love I would have settled down, but it wasn’t like that for me. I had ambition."

The 'One Way Or Another' hitmaker also believes that her late parents would have been "happy" with the way things that turned out for her, even if she did start to embrace the negative sides of the rock star life.

She added: "[My parents] were proud I achieved something because they just thought I was a drug addict. It turns out that I was a drug addict, but I also made music so it was OK. I think they’d be happy with the way my life turned out."

Blondie sold more than 40 million records during their heyday and split in 1982, but got back together in 1997 and Debbie explained that she has "no more nerves" over the prospect of performing these days because she has a wealth of "experience" behind her.

She said: "Yup. I have no more nerves now. Experience is the key. It hasn’t all been lucky, but I feel I’ve been treated very generously by the fickle finger of fate and I’m just more content than I used to be. I tried very hard to do something and succeeded, and having some success is a terrific elixir."