Dionne Warwick has no plans to retire

The 83-year-old music icon is best known for hits such as ''Walk On By' and 'I'll Never Fall In Love Again' and caused some fans to believe that she was about to give it all up when launched her ‘She’s Back One Last Time’ in 2022 but insisted that she has no plans to quit for good.

When asked if the tour's title meant she was considering retirement, she told this week's edition of UsWeekly: "No. That should never have been the title of that tour. What it meant was it’s the last time that I am going to be on the road as much. Everybody kept saying, 'You’re not retiring, are you?' Not yet.

"That will happen when I am not able to reach the bar that I set for myself. That’s when I take my little ballet slippers and hang them up and..walk on by!."

Meanwhile, the 'That’s What Friends Are For' singer has been outspoken in her belief that music should not be overtly sexual or use curse words and is "really surprised" that artists are allowed to release such songs and is pleased that after speaking to rappers like Snoop Dogg that she has made a difference.

She said: "I think it’s horrible, first of all, that the FCC allows it. I am really surprised. I have children, I have grand babies, and I don’t want [those] words getting into their ears. We talked for quite a while. I met with quite a few of them and just let them know, “Not only are you gonna grow up but your ears are too, and eventually your children’s ears are gonna hear this.

"Is that really what you them to listen to? They heard me and decided, 'I guess I should give it some thought here before I say a terrible word. Maybe there’s another word I can use.'

"And I told them, “Just stop and think before you speak.” And that’s what happened. They calmed down so very much after I had those meetings with them so they began to realize maybe she knows what she’s talking about."