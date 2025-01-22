Dita Von Teese has hailed Taylor Swift as "so smart, professional and funny".

Dita Von Teese has opened up on working with Taylor Swift

The 52-year-old star has reflected on her collaboration with the 35-year-old singer for her 'Bejewelled' music video, and she was delighted by the experience.

Speaking on UK morning show 'Lorraine' on ITV, she said: "She’s amazing, honestly the approach that she gave me was a side by side because certainly, people approach me all the time like ‘oh can I use your glass’ or they don’t even ask me they just copy it as best they can.

"I just love that she’s like I want to showcase what you do and she knows everything about burlesque and what I do which is really amazing...

“She’s so smart, professional and funny.”

The so-called Queen of Burleqsue is making her debut as a theatrical director later this year, with a new production called 'Diamonds and Dust' at the Emerald Theatre on London's West End.

She said in a statement: “I am looking forward to welcoming London into the exciting glamour-verse we’ve been carefully preparing.

"Bringing together my love for Americana, haute style and all things burlesque, we can’t wait to share our theatrical production with London’s Glittering West End.”

The production - which is conceived and directed by Dita herself alongside creator and stuntwoman Tosca Rivola - starts previews on June 16, with the official opening gala following on July 3.

She will also play the role of Lady Luck, promising a selection of her original costumes and signature props.

Tosca Rivola added: “After nearly a decade of work to galvanize high-calibre show concept, an iconic lead and collaborator like Dita Von Teese, necessary investment and the sheer diligence it took on behalf of my incredible team on the ground in London to not only open a show, but an entire West End Theatre, I am elated to finally focus on creating an incredible show alongside Dita Von Teese - a dream come true!

"As a first generation American, DIAMONDS and DUST is my bittersweet love letter to the American West for all of its romance and peril."

Tickets go on sale 12 February - sign up now: diamondsxdust.com.

Dita Von Teese will perform at a limited number of London shows - please check the website for further details.