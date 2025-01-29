Dolly Parton is determined to see her musical while she's "still around".

Dolly Parton's Broadway show will premiere in 2026

The 79-year-old star's life story is being turned into a Broadway show and Dolly can't wait to see the production when it premieres in 2026.

Dolly - who has been married to Carl Thomas Dean since 1966 - said at a press conference in Nashville: "I ain't getting no younger, but as I tell my husband, I ain't getting no older either. I've outlived so many plastic surgeons. But I actually have always wanted to do my life story as a musical.

"And I just thought that I wanted to see it done while I'm still around, to be able to oversee it and make sure that it's done properly in a way that I would want to see it, rather than to wait till I'm gone and let somebody else decide how they think it should be done."

Previews of the production are set to begin in Nashville over the summer, and Dolly thinks the city is the "perfect place" to present the musical to the world.

She explained: "I am Tennessee born and raised, and Nashville has been my musical home for over 60 years. So, this is the right and perfect place to present the world premiere of my life story as a musical. Right here in Nashville, at the beautiful Belmont University’s Fisher Center."

Dolly previously admitted that having her own Broadway show had been a goal for "many, many years".

She told PEOPLE: "I'm working on my life story as a musical, and so going on Broadway and opening my show on Broadway, that's been a biggie in my mind for many, many years.

"That'd be the one that I want to make certain I get done while I'm still kicking, while I'm around to stay involved in it."