Drake’s son thanked him for “giving [him] such a good life” in a sweet heartfelt letter.

Drake has revealed a heartfelt note from his son Adonis

The ‘Family Matters’ singer was touched by the declaration of love from seven-year-old Adonis - who he has with artist Sophie Brussaux - and shared the blue and red handwritten message on his Instagram Story on Thursday (07.11.24).

The brief letter read: “Thank you for giving me such a good life and a good family.

“I love you dad.

“Adonis to Dad.”

In his song ‘Champagne Poetry’, the 38-year-old rapper branded himself as “co-parent of the year” after he and Sophie have been working on their amicable co-parenting relationship following his first birthday.

Adonis - who speaks French and English - splits his time living in France with his mom, as well as in Los Angeles and Toronto with his dad.

Drake revealed in June 2018 that he had a son and he previously admitted it was "freeing" to open up about his little boy.

He said: "I posted those pictures. It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world and I just felt like ... It wasn't even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do. I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So, I just wanted to free myself of that."

Earlier this year, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker put on a 'SpongeBob SquarePants'-themed birthday party to mark Adonis turning seven.

They were snapped in front of a Bikini Bottom backdrop, as his boy donned a bright yellow t-shirt, and the Grammy Award-winner rocked an orange 'Fox Racing' long-sleeved shirt.

The picture carousel also highlighted Adonis playing football with his friends, as well as jumping in a bouncy castle.