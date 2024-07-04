Eddie Murphy has given his seal of approval of his son Eric Murphy dating his best friend Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin Lawrence.

Eddie Murphy discussed grandchildren when giving his seal of approval of his son's romance with his best friend's daughter

The 'Boomerang' co-stars' offspring confirmed they are a couple in a selection of sweet images of them together which were shared to Instagram in 2021, and the 63-year-old funnyman is already discussing what their future child will be like if they decide to start a family, insisting they will no doubt be a comedian like their grandfathers.

He said on CBS Mornings: “They’re both beautiful, they look amazing together.

“And it’s funny, everybody’s like, ‘What is that baby gonna be funny?’”

He said: “Our gene pool is gonna make this funny baby.

“If they ever get married and have a child, I am expecting the child to be funny.”

Eric, 34, previously declared himself "head over heels in love" with the 28-year-old beauty.

He wrote: "Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence [heart emojis] #myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou (sic)"

Eric is Eddie's eldest son with former partner Paulette McNeely, while Martin has Jasmine with his ex-wife Patricia Southall.

Eddie has 10 children and previously described them as the "brightest part" of his life.

Joking about how many of his kids are now adults but not "old", he said: "None of my children are gray and balding...

"The brightest part of my life is my kids. My relationship with them, and my world revolves around them - even the old, gray bald ones."

And ahead of turning 60, the 'Nutty Professor' actor admitted his family were his main focus these days.

He said: "I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies. I love fatherhood.

“The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s*** is over ... I found over and over again and along the way I realised that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision.”

The ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ star went on to gush over his brood whom he feels “blessed” to be a father to.

He added: "I am so blessed with my kids. I don't have one bad seed. I don't have any like 'Oh you are the one.' I don't have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people - and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid."