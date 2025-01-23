'Emily in Paris' star Lucien Laviscount is learning French.

Lucien Laviscount is taking French lessons

The 32-year-old actor plays Alfie alongside Lily Collins' in the title role of Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix rom-com series and he has revealed he's been taking lessons to get "better" at his co-stars' native tongue ahead of the next instalment.

He told the MailOnline: "I am learning French, I have been taking lessons. Paris is the best.

"My French is getting better, but I'm not gonna give you anything until I'm really, really confident about it."

'Emily in Paris' was renewed for a fifth season last year.

Darren Star, the show's creator, told Tudum: "We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of 'Emily in Paris' and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!"

In season four, Emily starts a romance with a handsome Italian man and she then opens an office for Agence Grateau in Rome.

Looking forward to the new season, Darren shared: "Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome."

Lily, 35, is already looking forward to shooting season five of 'Emily in Paris'.

The actress is particularly keen to see what happens between her on-screen character and Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini.

Lily explained: "Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance.

"We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."

Meanwhile, Darren has also confirmed that Emily's burgeoning romance will be a big focus of season five of the show.

He said: "I feel like they have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection. A lot of that’s going to continue to play out next season."

Meanwhile, Lucas Bravo - who plays Lily's former flame Gabriel - previously admitted that he might not return for season five of the show.

He told IndieWire: "The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in season one and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I’ve never been so far away from him.

"In season one, there was a lot of me in him. But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimising and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole."