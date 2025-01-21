Emily Ratajkowski is holidaying in Mexico “just for TikTok”.

Emily Ratajkowski is holidaying in Mexico ‘just for TikTok’

The supermodel, 33, has been revelling in a getaway south of the border in Mexico with a female friend – after rumours started to swirl she has been secretly romancing Kaia Gerber’s actor ex-boyfriend Austin Butler.

She has now posted a video on TikTok of her dancing with ger friend while flaunting her figure in a red bikini and sipping a Piña Colada.

Emily captioned the clip: “Escaped to Mexico just for TikTok.”

It’s been reported her female friend is comedian and writer Ziwe Fumudoh, 32, and in the clip the pair were seen dancing to Bad Bunny’s ‘EoO’ song.

Emily’s post may have been a reference to the recent trouble to hit TikTok.

The platform went dark for users in the United States on the night of January 18 ahead of the Supreme Court mandated deadline for the ban on the Chinese social media platform amid fears it carried a spying risk and put national security at risk.

Less than 14 hours later, officials from TikTok said they were working to restore service to US users.

But newly sworn-in American President Donald Trump, 78, has now signed an executive order giving the service a 75-day extension to sell the platform’s US business in order to comply with a law that requires the sale of the platform or will see it banned.

It was among a raft of executive orders signed by the US leader after he took office on Monday (20.01.25) for the second time after a huge win over his 60-year-old Democrat rival Kamala Harris.

Trump said his order would give TikTok’s China-based parent firm ByteDance more time to find a buyer – and he’s floated the idea of a 50-50 joint venture between ByteDance and the US over ownership of TikTok.

Further details on the scheme have not yet been shared.

The executive order means the Trump administration will not enforce a law signed by former US president Joe Biden, 82, last year which banned the app on national security grounds.