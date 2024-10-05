Eminem was kept in the dark about his daughter’s pregnancy as her best friend chugged her alcoholic drinks at a recent wedding.

‘The Real Slim Shady’ rapper, 51, revealed the news he was going to be a grandfather in a music video released on Thursday (03.10.24) for his song ‘Temporary’, dedicated to his 28-year-old girl Hailie Jade.

His video featured a montage of clips of the pair during their lives – including a moment when she presented her father with a blue jumper with ‘Grandpa 1’ written on the back, as well as a copy of her sonogram, which she later posted on Instagram alongside her husband Evan McClintock.

Hailie has now revealed how she hid her pregnancy with the help of best friend Brittany Ednie on the ‘Just a Little Shady’ podcast.

She said her pal “covered for” her during a wedding they both attended “a couple of weeks ago”.

Brittany said on the show: “I need to also defend myself now that this is public knowledge – that you are pregnant – because at said wedding, people did not know that she was pregnant.”

She added she was secretly drinking all of Hailie’s alcoholic drinks at the nuptials so their friends didn’t raise any suspicions about her possibly being pregnant.

Brittany went on: “So she was, you know, grabbing a drink, not consuming the drink as a responsible parent does.

“Whenever people were turned around, she would hand me her drink, and I would chug so it looked as if she was continuously drinking throughout that night.”

Hailie added her friend had been “taking one for the team” by doubling up on the drinks despite never being asked – saying: “I’ll defend myself, though, because I never really asked you to do it. It was like an unspoken thing with our eyes.”

Hailie met her husband Evan in 2016 and he popped the question seven years later, with the pair walking down the aisle in May.

Eminem had Hailie in December 1995 with his ex Kim Scott, to whom he was married to twice before they split for good in 2006.

He also adopted Alaina, the daughter of Kim’s twin sister, Dawn, and Stevie Mathers – who is Kim’s child from another relationship – when they were younger.