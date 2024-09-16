Eugene and Dan Levy poked fun at their relationship as they opened the Emmy Awards on Sunday (15.09.24).

Dan and Eugene Levy at the Emmy Awards

The father-son duo weren't afraid to laugh at themselves as they kicked off their first time hosting the annual event with a funny opening monologue.

Eugene said: "Little bit of Emmy history here, the very first Emmys’ host in 1949 was Walter O’Keefe."

Dan added: "That’s true, and tonight we are making Emmy history as the very first father-son pair to mention Walter O’Keefe since 1949.”

And elsewhere, Eugene joked: "I played a lot of dads in my day … but without question my most rewarding dad role as been your dad . . . in 'Schitt’s Creek' because it got me my first acting Emmy.”

The 77-year-old actor was corrected by his son as he joked about why he is "proud" to be involved with AppleTV+.

Eugene said: “I’m particularly proud of my streamer AppleTV+, which which continues to proudly and visibly align itself with the LGBTQ community."

Dan corrected: Eugene Levy said, promptly his son to correct, “That’s not what the plus stands for.”

The pair also mocked modern-day viewing habits, which frequently see audiences passively watching TV while doing other things.

Dan said: “The Creative Arts Emmys were held last weekend, the 'Shogun' team took home 14 Emmys, making it the most-decorated show in a single season, and deservedly so.

“The attention to detail on that show. The creators of 'Shogun' actually had their scripts translated into Japanese, rewritten and then translated back into English subtitles that you missed because you were also on your phone watching Sabrina Carpenter eat a hot wing.”

And Dan and Eugene took a swipe at 'The Bear', which its stars were seen laughing approvingly at.

Eugene said: “'The Bear' is nominated for 23 Emmys tonight, the most-nominated comedy in history.

“Now, I love the show. I love the show. And I know some of you might be expecting us to make a joke about whether 'The Bear' is really a comedy.

"In the true spirit of 'The Bear', we will not be making any jokes.”