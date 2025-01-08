Ben Affleck is sheltering from the Pacific Palisades wildfire with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The ‘Good Will Hunting’ actor, 52, is one of a string of celebrities who has been forced to flee the infernos in the swanky LA neighbourhood, which have devastated homes and keep growing due to 100-mile-per-hour winds.

Ben was photographed driving to 52-year-old Jennifer’s home with his arm hanging out of the window of his black SUV on Tuesday (07.01.25) night.

Jennifer and her and Ben’s children – Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and 12-year-old Samuel – are reported to not have been ordered to evacuate the area yet, but they are on standby.

Nearly 30,000 people in the Los Angeles area have evacuated their pricey homes in the midst of the blazes.

Actor Eugene Levy, 78, told the Los Angeles Times he got trapped in traffic as he tried to flee his neighbourhood.

He said: “The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon. I couldn’t see any flames, but the smoke was very dark.”

Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan Markle, 43, who own a $14 million mansion in Montecito, California, are also facing evacuation orders and may have the power cut from their home.

Reality star Spencer Pratt, 41, and his wife Heidi Montag, 38, saw their home totally destroyed during the fires.

A source told TMZ ‘The Hills’ regulars safely evacuated their neighbourhood, but their Pacific Palisades house “burned to the ground”.

The fire started on Tuesday around 10:30am quickly spread over thousands of acres.

According to California governor Gavin Newsom, fire season – which isn’t “traditionally” at this time of year – has become “year-round in the state of California”.

Scientists will take time to assess the role climate change may have played in the blaze, which could include drying out land or decreasing wind speeds.

Scientists at World Weather Attribution have noted climate change increases hot, dry weather in the US which leaves vegetation parched and creates fuel for wildfires.