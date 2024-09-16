Jessica Gunning admitted she feels like she's living in a "dream" as she accepted her first Emmy Award on Sunday (15.09.24).

Jessica Gunning accepts her Emmy Award

The 38-year-old actress took the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie prize for her portrayal of Martha in 'Baby Reindeer' and she was visibly stunned to have scooped the accolade.

She said on stage at Los Angeles' 'Peacock Theater': "Oh my Goodness me, blinking heck. Thank you so much. I honestly think I'm going to wake up any minute now and this whole thing has been a dream. Thank you very, very much indeed.

"I'm so incredible proud to be a part of 'Baby Reindeer' so I just want to say a huge thank you to everybody who let me. Netflix and Clerkenwell films, Nina Gold casting, our amazing directors Ronald and Josephine, the show wouldn't have been what it was without you.

"Our incredible cast and crew, I loved coming to work with you all every day. It's been a dream, thank you very much indeed.

Thank you so much to my agent... Thank you to everyone at prosper for all that you are and all that you do. To my friends and family, I love you more than anything."

Jessica ended her speech with a heartfelt message for her co-star, show creator Richard Gadd.

She said: "My biggest thanks has to go to Mr Richard Gadd - I'm going to burst out crying.

"I've tried so many times to put into words what working on 'Baby Reindeer' meant to me and I fail every time so I'm going to sing... No, imagine! I'll keep it simple and just say thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I'll never ever forget her or you, or this. It really means a lot, thank you Reindeer.

"And thank you for this, I'm thrilled."

Jessica took the award ahead of Dakota Fanning (‘Ripley’), Lily Gladstone (‘Under the Bridge'), Aja Naomi King (‘Lessons in Chemistry’), Diane Lane (‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’), co-star Nava Mau and Kali Reis (‘True Detective: Night Country’).

Meanwhile, Lamorne Morris thanked God as he picked up the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie accolade for his work on ‘Fargo’.

He said: "Ohhh wow. I wanna thank God for allowing me to be here. I also wanna thank God for my beautiful mother, who raised me. She's been my biggest champion ever since I you'know, came out, dropped out of her... Whatever. I know where babies come from.

"My beautiful daughter Lily, I love you - I told you I could do it, you've always doubted me. I'm your hero, I'm your leader.

All the folks at FX, my beautiful cast, my management team, I'm forgetting so many people."

Lamorne then sparked laughter from the audience as he issued a plea to fellow nominee Robert Downey Jr..

He said: "My fellow nominees, Robert Downey Jr., I've got a poster of you in my house, please sign it. I love you to all my friends and family, if you've got my number that means I love you."

As well as Robert - who was nominated for 'The Sympathizer', the shortlist for the award also included Jonathan Bailey (‘Fellow Travelers’), Tom Goodman-Hill (‘Baby Reindeer’), John Hawkes (‘True Detective: North Country’), Lewis Pullman (‘Lessons in Chemistry’), and Treat Williams (‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’).