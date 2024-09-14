Eric Roberts has apologised for infamously boasting he was responsible for his sister’s Hollywood stardom.

‘The Pope of Greenwich Village’ star, 68, told Vanity Fair in 2018 if he hadn’t existed and acted there would “be no” Julia Roberts – or his actress daughter Emma Roberts – as celebrities or actresses.

But he has now issued a public apology for the remarks in his new memoir ‘Runaway Train: Or, the Story of My Life So Far’.

He said in the book: “One of the things I’d like to apologise for in this book is for publicly saying on more than one occasion, ‘If it wasn’t for me, there would be no Julia Roberts’.

“That’s not only unfortunate, but it’s also untrue.

“And I hope Julie will accept this more public apology. It was an asinine thing to have said.”

Eric said about ‘Pretty Woman’ star Julia, 56, and his ‘Scream Queens’ actress daughter Emma, 33: “If it wasn’t for me, there would be no Julia Roberts and no Emma Roberts as celebrities, as actresses, and I’m very proud of that.

“When Julia first came to New York, I went into (showbiz agency) William Morris and I said, ‘Which one of you is going to sign my sister Julia?’

“And I am so proud that everybody knows I was first, because I was first by a long shot.

“I was first to get Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations, so I’m proud of that.”

Eric also used his book to share his regret for claiming his and Julia’s mother Betty Lou Bredemus was dead during the early years of his career as a way to get back at their mum over his anger at her split from their father.

He said in his autobiography: “I’m only now beginning to realise the impact it must have had (on my family.)

“It was the great undoing of my relationship with my sisters. That I was unconcerned about them and focused only on my mom reading that I’d killed her off was such a selfish thing to have done.”