Jenna Ortega grew tired of seeing herself everywhere in 2023

The 21-year-old actress enjoyed a meteoric rise on the back of the success of 'Wednesday', the hit Netflix series, and Jenna can understand why the public might've become sick of seeing her face.

The Hollywood star told Vanity Fair magazine: "My face was everywhere … so it’s like, fair enough, if I were opening my phone and I saw the same girl with some stupid quote or something, I would be over it too."

Despite this, Jenna believes that actresses are judged more harshly than their male counterparts.

The 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' star said: "I feel like we definitely need to practice what we preach a little bit more … Women have to be princesses. They have to be elegant and classy and so kind and …then when they’re outspoken, they can’t be tamed and they’re a mess."

Meanwhile, Michael Keaton - Jenna's 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' co-star - recently heaped praise on the actress, describing her as a "really special" talent.

The 72-year-old actor revealed that he relished the experience of working with Jenna on the new movie.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Michael - who starred in the original 'Beetlejuice' movie in 1988 - said: "Oh man, she's good, she's just got it, you know? She's got the tone.

"She showed up and just immediately knew what the tone was and just slipped in like she does every day. She's really special."

The new film also stars the likes of Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.

Michael was initially "hesitant and cautious" about making another 'Beetlejuice' movie - but he ultimately loved the experience.

He told PEOPLE: "It's the most fun I've had on set in a long time."